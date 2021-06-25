Legislation calling for immigrant driving privileges moves to House

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would allow the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles to issue driving privileges to undocumented residents in the state.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Frank A. Ciccone, D-Providence, is headed to the R.I. House of Representatives for consideration.

The bill calls for issuance of a driving privilege card after applicants report income and deductions from Rhode Island sources or have been claimed as a dependent on an individual income tax return filed with the state within the preceding 12 months.

Currently, individuals unable to establish a lawful presence in the United States cannot produce documentation, such as a Social Security number, that state law requires for issuance of a driver’s license.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said the legislation would not be part of the fiscal 2022 budget that passed on Thursday but it could be deliberated over as part of unfinished business in the fall.

“I am supportive of the general concept,” he said. “The Senate informed us they support this bill after the House Finance Committee approved the budget. Passing the bill this late in the session would be unfunded mandate because the DMV needs to hire 24 new employees at a cost of about $2 million, which has not been budgeted. This issue needs more attention and a full public vetting, but is workable if we have a fall session.”

House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, R-New Shoreham, said that he believes the legislation will eventually pass, although he was unsure of what position he would take on it as a lawmaker.

“This is a big issue. I see the merits of both sides, and I am sympathetic to it,” he said. “On one hand, I don’t want people driving without insurance. On the other hand, the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government ability to control immigration law. So, what would we be doing by thumbing our nose at that?”

Filippi said he understands the safety issues that would be addressed through passage of the legislation but worries that it could encourage further illegal immigration.

“This is granting legal privileges to people who, in some cases, have broken the law to come here,” he said. “It could encourage the further breaking of federal law.”

Filippi said if the Senate wanted passage of the bill it should have introduced it earlier in the year.

“We could have full robust hearings on it,” he said, noting that it could be taken up during a fall session. “We haven’t had a full vetting on it in the House. They just sent it with five days left in the legislative session. If you really want something that’s not how you play it.”

Walter R. Craddock, administrator of the Department of Motor Vehicles, said in a letter sent to House leadership, that the legislation would call for the licensing of a motorist that could be driving on the state’s roads without having gone through the tests of their knowledge and road skills.

“The DMV looks forward to working with the sponsor going forward to draft revisions to the proposed bill that are mutually agreeable and continue to guarantee that all operators are driving legally and safely on Rhode Island’s roads,” he said.

Craddock noted that he would like for the legislation to become effective on July 1, 2022. The additional time, he said, is necessary to allow for the development and implementation of the issuance of the alternative ID driving licenses.

The House has its own version of the bill that is sponsored by Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence. Rep. Robert E. Craven, D-North Kingstown, and chair of the House Committee on Judiciary, is the chair overseeing the bill.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.