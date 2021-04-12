Lifespan Cancer Institute expands to Bristol

BRISTOL – The Lifespan Cancer Institute has expanded to Bristol, where Dr. Peter Barth, a hematologist and oncologist, is now seeing patients.

Barth, who is a cancer institute staff member, is practicing at the Bristol County Medical Center on Hope Street.

“Lifespan Cancer Institute has undergone tremendous growth in recent years. We have been actively recruiting some of the nation’s foremost clinicians and researchers and greatly expanding the number and diversity of clinical trials we can offer our patients, including promising and newly emerging immunotherapies,” said Dr. David Wazer, a radiation oncologist and director of the institute.

According to a news release from Lifespan Corp., Barth “diagnoses and treats all types of cancers and specializes in the treatment of benign and malignant blood disorders.”

Much of Barth’s research focuses on treatments of plasma cell neoplasms, such as multiple myeloma, and he has presented his work on platelet disorders and blood count abnormalities to national audiences.

Barth belongs to the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the International Myeloma Society and the American Medical Association.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.