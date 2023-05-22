Lifespan to host free breast and cervical cancer screening event

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Cancer Institute and Lifespan Community Health Institute are hosting WomanCare, a breast and cervical cancer screening event at Rhode Island Hospital on June 3.

The event, which will be free and open to the public, will offer screening, education and outreach services to underinsured and uninsured women ages 21 and over.

Screening appointments will include pelvic exams, Pap tests, clinical breast exams, and screening mammograms, with most results available on the same day and the possibility to arrange follow-up care.

Interested individuals can schedule appointments online by visiting lifespan.org/womancare or by calling 401-444-8136.

- Advertisement -

Lifespan will also offer transportation, language interpretation, child care, lunch and parking at no additional charge. Educational resources and materials from community partners will be provided.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.