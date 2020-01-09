Local BBB recaps 2019 complaints and inquiries

PROVIDENCE — The Better Business Bureau serving Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont received 3,602 complaints about customer service in 2019, according to a yearly recap it released on Thursday.

While customer service complaints were the largest category of complaint filed, it was followed closely by 3,157 complaints about billing and collection issues. The third highest category of complaint to the nonprofit organization for the year was refund and exchange issues at 1,662 complaints.

Banks were the most complained about industry in the year at 788 complaints, followed by insurance companies (758) and pharmacies (526).

The BBB also catalogued its business inquiries for the year. Inquiries about service businesses totaled 2.1 million for the year. Construction inquiries totaled 1.1 million and retail recommendations totaled 820,477.

