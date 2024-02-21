Longtime Johnston Sen. Lombardo dies at 65

JOHNSTON – Frank Lombardo III, a business owner who represented the town in the Senate since 2010, died from bladder cancer at the age of 65. “Our Senate family is heartbroken with the news that our friend and colleague Frank Lombardo passed away overnight,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said on Wednesday in a statement announcing Lombardo’s death. “Frank was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever had the good fortune to know.” During his time on Providence's Smith Hill, he sponsored the Small Business Friendliness Omnibus package that was signed into law in 2018 that eliminated or consolidated numerous business licensing and fee requirements. The Democrat also sponsored legislation to increase transparency and accountability in the state's tax credit programs; require state agencies to develop a plan for electric vehicle charging station infrastructure; provide for the licensing of three-wheeled motorcycles through the DMV; mandate insurance reimbursement for chiropractic and osteopathic nonopioid treatment for pain; extend the life of the Central Landfill as part of the Grow Green Jobs R.I, plan and ban the use or sale of powdered alcohol. Lombardo also owned Providence-based Frank Lombardo and Sons Inc., which provides heating, air conditioning and ventilation services. He was a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Rhode Island Builders and the Refrigeration Service and Engineering Society.​ “He was full of energy and adventure, living every moment of life to the fullest, from helicopter skiing to cross country motorcycle trips with his father,” Ruggerio said. “We are grateful to have shared part of that adventure with him.” Lombardo was born on July 12, 1958. He graduated from Smithfield High School and attended Rhode Island College. He is survived by his wife Patricia and his two children, Frank and Victoria. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Lombardo’s Senate District 25 seat will remain vacant for the rest of the year and won’t be filled until the regular scheduled election in November. His death also creates a vacancy in the chairmanship of the Senate Housing & Municipal Government Committee, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. “Frank was not only a well-respected colleague but a dear friend,” said Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland. “He never shied from giving tough feedback or challenging your thinking. That same spirit also extended to his adventurous hobbies where he challenged and beat me down every ski mountain he could complete with a lot of commentary about it.” (SUBS 5th paragraph with full description of company.)