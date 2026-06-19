‘Low supply and low demand’: R.I. office market undergoing ‘repositioning’

By
-
NEW WORKSPACE: Peter Gillespie, senior vice president and branch manager for Cross Insurance Inc., stands at the entrance of the company’s new offices at The Foundry in Providence.  PBN PHOTO/MATTHEW MCNULTY
NEW WORKSPACE: Peter Gillespie, senior vice president and branch manager for Cross Insurance Inc., stands at the entrance of the company’s new offices at The Foundry in Providence.  PBN PHOTO/MATTHEW MCNULTY

On a sunny summer morning at the Foundry in Providence, Cross Insurance Inc. employees move past exposed brick walls and soaring 14-foot ceilings before settling into meetings, ­client appointments and another day at the office.­­ The space at 291 Promenade St. is intentionally designed for interaction: a massive sunlit event room, casual gathering areas and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Why the Housing Market May Be Closer to a Boom Than a Bust

By Emilio DiSpirito License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com For…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display