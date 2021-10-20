Lumetta donates supplies to Providence ¡CityArts! for Youth

PROVIDENCE – Custom-designed commercial lighting manufacturer Lumetta Inc. partnered with Providence ¡CityArts! for Youth this fall, donating a sizeable amount of recycled PET fiber designer board felt colors to the community service organization.

¡CityArts! serves children ages 8-14 with classes in arts, music, dance, theater, creative writing and digital media.

The felt will be used in the organization’s free after-school arts education and care programming. It will help the nonprofit save on supplies and reserve funds for future classroom projects.

“We could not be more honored to collaborate with Providence ¡CityArts! and assist them in creating performing and visual arts programs that are unhindered by socioeconomic barriers, a reality for the Providence [youths],” said Bowen Wheatley, Lumetta design lead, in a statement.

Founded in 1992, Lumetta designs, manufactures and distributes decorative lighting for commercial and high-end residential clients.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.