Marasco & Nesselbush Names Heather Jennison as Chief Operating Officer

Providence, RI – Marasco & Nesselbush (M&N), a Providence-based law firm that represents the seriously injured and victims of medical negligence, has named Heather Jennison the firm’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jennison joined M&N in 2014 as a legal assistant.

“Heather is ideally qualified for her new role and shares the founding partners’ commitment to providing an amazing work environment and extraordinary legal representation for our clients,” said M&N’s co-founding partner Joseph P. Marasco.

“Our firm has more than doubled in size since I first joined M&N and I look forward to fueling continued success in my new role,” said Jennison.