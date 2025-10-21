Marchetti receives R.I. Bankers Association’s Emerging Leader Award

WEST WARWICK – Marissa Marchetti, assistant vice president at Centreville Bank, has been named the recipient of the Rhode Island Bankers Association’s 2025 Emerging Leader Award, the bank announced.

The award honors standout women under 40 or with less than a decade in banking who show bold leadership, initiative and impact. It spotlights rising professionals driving change in their banks and communities. according to the bank.

Marchetti, who joined Centreville as an intern in 2017, helped launch the bank’s Continuous Improvement program, turning more than 300 staff-submitted ideas into operational changes.

She also played key roles in the bank’s core system upgrade, a merger integration and administering Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said.

Marchetti was honored at the Rhode Island Bankers Association’s Women & Allies event held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

“Marissa’s strategic mindset, innovation and ability to turn ideas into meaningful results have had a lasting impact on how we operate as an organization,” said Jill DeShiro, chief financial officer at Centreville Bank. “She exemplifies what it means to be a forward-thinking leader – someone who not only drives progress but inspires those around her to do the same. We’re incredibly proud to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor.”

Marchetti also volunteers with various groups, including Save The Bay Inc., Toys for Tots, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island and the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.