Mark Turano Appointed Senior Director of Sales, Lumirror Division®, at Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Mark Turano has been promoted to the position of Senior Director of Sales of Toray’s Lumirror® Polyester Film Division. He will oversee sales, contribute to long-term planning, and coordinate scheduling and logistics. Turano most recently served Toray as the Division’s Director of Sales. He joined the company in 2016. “Mark possesses tremendous knowledge of the PET film industry, markets, film manufacturing, and converting, has been instrumental in the Division’s growth during challenging times, and is a thoughtful, respected leader. We’re grateful for his service and wish him continued success,” says Matt Brown, General Manager of the Lumirror Division.