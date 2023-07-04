Marstone expands digital wealth solutions to Latin America

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology firm Marstone Inc. recently announced that it has forged a partnership with Grupo Bancolombia, the largest bank in Colombia by total assets, to provide a digital investment platform to Bancolombia Capital’s Latin American customers.

Bancolombia was the first Colombian financial institution to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIB).

In a news release, the Providence-headquartered Marstone said it is working with BlackRock Inc., the multinational investment firm, to provide Bancolombia Capital clients with access to select undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities, or UCITS, strategies. Marstone’s platform is multilingual, supporting Bancolombia Capital clients in Spanish and English. Clients may open U.S.-based accounts and invest completely digitally while diversifying their exposure.

“Our latest partnership with Bancolombia marks the expansion of Marstone’s digital wealth solutions to Latin American customers,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone. “Marstone’s platform enables Latin American customers to seamlessly open accounts digitally. We’re excited to ease the adoption of digital wealth management and the valuable strategies we unlock, including BlackRock’s UCITS funds.”

Bancolombia, with nearly 30,000 employees, also has a presence in Panamá, Guatemala and El Salvador.

