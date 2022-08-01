Mass. man to serve 5 years in prison for manufacturing ghost guns

PROVIDENCE – A Roxbury, Mass., man was sentenced to serve five years in state prison for manufacturing ghost guns inside a city apartment in January 2021, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday.

Jerardy Cruz, 24 of Roxbury, entered a no contest plea in Providence Superior Court to one count of possession of a ghost gun and one count of manufacturing a ghost gun.

Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers sentenced Cruz on July 6 to 10 years, with five years to serve, at the Adult Correctional Institutions followed by a five-year suspended sentence with probation. The court postponed execution of the defendant’s sentence until July 29.

“Our office has prosecuted nearly 50 cases where these untraceable firearms are being found in the hands of individuals involved in criminal activity,” Neronha said. “There is no question that the guns being manufactured by the defendant ultimately would have made their way into the hands of those seeking to use them in furtherance of dangerous criminal activity.”

Acting upon information from the Somerville, Mass., police department, detectives executed a warrant at an apartment on Atwells Avenue Jan. 19, 2021. As investigators entered the bedroom, they encountered the defendant actively in the process of building ghost guns, using a handheld drill on a pistol frame.

Detectives seized a Polymer80 9mm ghost gun; seven Polymer80 ghost gun kits; six parts kits for Glock 17 semi-automatic handguns; a 50-round drum magazine; three 40-round large-capacity magazines; two 33-round large-capacity magazines; tools used to manufacture ghost guns and 9mm ammunition.

Cruz later admitted that he purchased the ghost gun parts on the internet and received instruction from videos on the internet on how to build the ghost guns.