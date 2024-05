Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Time is running out for individuals, local governments, businesses and eligible nonprofits in Kent, Providence and Washington counties affected by the severe storms in December and January to apply for federal disaster relief funding. According to a joint news release issued by Rhode Island’s congressional delegation Friday, $4.1 million so far has been

May 20 deadline looming for federal disaster relief from last winter’s storms

In March President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for the three counties in response to the storms, which brought severe flooding, wind gusts and power outages. Deadline to apply is May 20.

The declaration was followed by the opening of five recovery centers staffed with both Federal Emergency Management Administration and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives in

Cranston

, Greenville,

Cumberland

and

Coventry.

The Jan. 10 storm brought between 3 to 5 inches of rainfall and widespread power outages, while the December nor’easter brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline, according to the National Weather Service. More than 60,000 Rhode Island customers lost power, according to Rhode Island Energy.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at

www.disasterassistance.gov

, on the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.