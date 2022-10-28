McKee commits $9.5M for residents experiencing housing insecurity

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Housing on Friday committed $9.5 million in federal funding to support state residents experiencing housing insecurity.

“All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot at securing and maintaining safe housing,” McKee said. “By increasing access to housing-related legal services, we are aiming to protect individuals and families who may be at risk of losing their homes, and ensure their interests are fairly and professionally represented in our housing courts across the state.”

Proposals are currently being accepted from qualified law firms and attorneys to provide housing-related legal services to tenants whose household income is no more than 80% of the area median income. Services may include eviction prevention and eviction diversion programs; mediation between landlords and tenants; case management related to housing stability; housing counseling; fair housing counseling; and others as defined by the Treasury Department.

The deadline to submit proposals is Nov. 22.

“While the long-term solution to addressing housing instability and homelessness is to create more affordable housing, we must ensure all Rhode Islanders are able to access the services and supports they need to remain in their current homes,” R.I. Secretary of Housing Josh Saal said. “The services funded through this solicitation come at a time when we know evictions peak – during the winter months and as the holiday season approaches. This funding will connect low-income and vulnerable residents to resources when they need it most.

The initiative is being supported by the state’s allocation of federal Emergency Rental Assistance 2 program dollars for housing stability services as awarded in the American Rescue Plan Act.