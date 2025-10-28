McKee declares state of emergency over loss of SNAP benefits

- Economy
- Industries
- Food & Agriculture
- Government
- News Story
- Nonprofit & Education
- Nonprofit
- Subscriber Only
TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
“President Trump’s failure to act is cruel and unacceptable,” McKee said. “I’m continuing to call on the president to use all available options to cover November benefits. But make no mistake, Rhode Island will not stand by and allow families to go hungry. We’re taking decisive action to protect food access wherever possible and strengthen our local food banks.”The notice came after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing into November. That program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday joined a coalition of 22 other attorneys general and three governors in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its secretary, Brooke Rollins, for suspending the SNAP program. Also on Tuesday, McKee announced the Rhode Island Community Food Bank will receive $200,000 in Social Services Block Grant funding. The Rhode Island Foundation is earmarking $1 million in emergency grants, including a matching $200,000 to the food bank, McKee said. The remaining $800,000 will be distributed to nonprofits directly by the foundation through its Community Partner Resilience Fund. The Rhode Island AFL-CIO also donated $10,000 and assistance with food distribution, McKee said. The public can also donate to the effort at: rifoundation.org/food. Fellow Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes urged McKee on Monday to declare a state of emergency. Families, children, and seniors across our state are going to go hungry,” Foulkes said in a statement. In Rhode Island, SNAP delivers about $29 million each month in essential food assistance to approximately 145,000 residents, according to the governor's office.