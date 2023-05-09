McKee issues executive order setting public sector emissions reduction targets

PROVIDENCE – Flanked by state agency and elected officials, Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday signed an executive order laying out new targets for public sector energy use in alignment with the Act on Climate, the 2021 legislation which set the mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The signing took place during the 6th annual Lead by Example Clean Energy Awards ceremony, a public event recognizing 19 state and quasi-government agencies, municipalities, and public schools for their renewable energy and energy efficiency achievements,” according to a press release.

Housed within the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, the Lead by Example Program works with public sector entities to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy costs across Rhode Island’s public sector.

The order states that all state agencies “must collaborate with the Office of Energy Resources to implement and promote emission reduction projects.” Among the mandates is an “acceleration” of the state fleet’s transition to zero-emission vehicles between 2030 and 2050, requiring all state agencies to install electric vehicle charging stations.

- Advertisement -

The new targets include a 40% reduction by state entities of 2014 baseline fossil fuel emissions by 2030; 70% by 2040; and 95% by 2050. So-called “light duty” state fleet vehicles must be 25% zero-emission by 2030 and energy use intensity at state-owned buildings reduced incrementally until the 40% target is reached by 2050.

In addition, state agencies with 15 or more employees now have 90 days to appoint an LBE coordinator responsible for information dissemination and order compliance. The OER will also be required to develop a methodology by Dec. 31, 2023, to begin tracking building and vehicle energy consumption.

In a Tuesday statement McKee said the administration “will continue to support the efforts of public sector entities to reduce their operating and maintenance costs, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and support the local clean energy economy.”

“With 39 miles of coastline, Warwick is already seeing the impact of climate change and rising tides,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. “As we work to implement the initiatives set forth in the Act on Climate, which I was very proud to support, we must all do our part to reduce our reliance on carbon fuels.”

According to the order, the state government spends annually more than $54 million on its energy bills, emitting more than 95,000 tons of CO2 emissions from the consumption of more than 180 million kWh of electricity, 16 million therms of natural gas and 2.4 million gallons of deliverable fuels.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.