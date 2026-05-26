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PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has joined all five other New England governors in urging federal regulators to reject a proposal by regional transmission owners to raise their allowed profit margins, warning it would increase electricity costs for already-strained ratepayers. In a joint filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dated May 21, the

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has joined all five other New England governors in urging federal regulators to reject a proposal by regional transmission owners to raise their allowed profit margins, warning it would increase electricity costs for already-strained ratepayers.

In a joint filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dated May 21, the bipartisan group – including governors from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont – called the request to increase return on equity for transmission utilities “unreasonable” and harmful to households and businesses across the region.

New England transmission owners are seeking to raise their allowed return from 9.57% to 11.39%, following an April 30 filing to federal regulators requesting the increase for transmission investment in the region.

The governors argue the move would drive up electric bills and undermine efforts to improve affordability and grid reliability.

“We fear this unreasonable increase in transmission rates will needlessly burden the region’s households and businesses,” the governors wrote, adding that it could also “impair our economic competitiveness” and conflict with ongoing efforts to expand transmission infrastructure.

FERC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status and timeline of the April 30 transmission ROE filing or the agency’s review process.

The filing follows a March decision by FERC that reduced the utilities’ authorized return and ordered more than $1 billion in customer refunds after finding overcharges dating back more than a decade.

Transmission costs in New England remain more than twice the national average in other organized power markets, according to federal market monitors cited in the filing.

McKee’s office said the administration is also pursuing lower electricity costs at the state level through Rhode Island Energy’s ongoing distribution rate case, where state regulators are evaluating reductions to the utility’s allowed return on equity.