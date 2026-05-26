McKee, New England governors urge federal regulators to block utility profit hike

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GOV. DANIEL J. McKee has joined all five other New England governors in urging federal regulators to reject a proposal by regional transmission owners to raise their allowed profit margins./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has joined all five other New England governors in urging federal regulators to reject a proposal by regional transmission owners to raise their allowed profit margins, warning it would increase electricity costs for already-strained ratepayers. In a joint filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dated May 21, the

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