McKee budget proposes $5M for small-business energy upgrades

PROVIDENCE – Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar, a commercial developer who operates four hotels on Aquidneck Island and is in the approval process for a mixed-use development in Middletown, is shopping for ways to cut his energy bills.

Kempenaar said he has already factored in a 30% increase in expected costs for his next fiscal year budget. And he would like to, at the very least, add solar panels to one of his hotels in the near term to cut its electricity consumption.

“When you are talking about $500,000 a year in electricity costs,” he said of his combined holdings. “It adds up.”

Kempenaar is among many R.I. business owners who could benefit from Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s recently released budget proposal that includes $5 million for a loan program to assist small businesses in energy-efficiency upgrades.

Administered by the R.I. Infrastructure Bank, the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program provides below-market fixed-interest loans to qualifying businesses with limited capital to “green” their operations by implementing clean-energy projects.

The program “allows owners of commercial real estate to access affordable, long-term financing for qualifying energy efficiency, renewable energy generation, and other clean energy or related environmental health and environmental safety improvements on eligible properties,” according to the RIIB website, which notes as one example a $450,000 20-year loan approved for McQuade’s ACE Hardware in Westerly to install a 200-kilowatt rooftop solar array, which now generates more than $50,000 annually in electric savings and is projected to save more than $1 million over the life of the system.

The 2015 enabling legislation stipulated that eligible properties must be located in one of the 21 cities and towns that has opted into the C-PACE program. Projects approved will be financed by third-party capital providers, with financing “secured by a special assessment and corresponding lien on the subject property,” according to a program overview.

Proposals in other northeastern states show how addressing the snowballing rate increases has bipartisan support. State Republican lawmakers in Connecticut earlier this month released a series of proposals toward this effort, including moving charges resulting from public policy decisions from ratepayer bills to the state budget, adding nuclear and hydro power to the state’s renewable energy portfolio, and increasing utility rate oversight, which they said will save a combined $362 million in annual energy costs.

According to R.I. Commerce Corp., there are more than 98,000 small businesses in Rhode Island.

“Gov. McKee is focused on providing relief … and making it easier to do business in Rhode Island,” said Lindsay Russell, Commerce deputy director of communications. “We know that increasing energy costs are placing a strain on Rhode Island’s small businesses. Secretary [Elizabeth] Tanner looks forward to working with Governor McKee and the General Assembly to secure these dollars and ultimately launch the program after General Assembly passage.”

It will now be up to Smith Hill lawmakers whether to make amendments to the funding amounts or scrap the plan all together.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio said that “easing the burden” of rising costs “is a top priority” in the current session.

“As costs for families and businesses remain high across the board, we are committed to holding the line on taxes and reducing the burden wherever possible,” he said. “We will closely evaluate the Governor’s budget plan for the coming year.”

Spokesman for House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Larry Berman, was noncommittal when asked about the C-PACE program, but noted the House Finance Committee will begin holding public hearings “on all aspects of the Governor’s budget proposal, including the energy initiative.”

“Should the House feel that more action is warranted after the hearings, it could take appropriate action,” he added.

During Providence Business News’ 2023 Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 26, Julietta Georgakis, chief of staff for the R.I. Executive Office of Commerce, said that programs such as C-PACE should be seen as “short-term fixes” and not a holistic solution to the energy prices.

“For long-term fixes we must become less dependent on fossil fuels,” she said.

In the meantime, business owners seeking to cut costs while the next state budget is negotiated are keeping a close eye on the funding amounts and various programs up for approval.

Kempenaar agreed that this initiative alone will likely fall short of the needs of Rhode Island’s commercial sector, but he is interested in taking a look.

“We will certainly be knocking on the governor’s door this year,” he said. “All you can do is throw some darts at the board and see what hits.”

