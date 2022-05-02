McKee reverses course, decides to participate in RIPEC debate

PROVIDENCE – In another change of plans, Gov. Daniel J. McKee has confirmed that he will participate in a Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council gubernatorial debate planned for May 5.

Lauren Greene, a spokesperson for RIPEC, told PBN that McKee has confirmed that he will attend the forum, despite saying last week that he had dropped out of the event.

On April 28, McKee told reporters at a news conference that he did not intend to participate in political debates or forums, including the RIPEC event, until after the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run.

That announcement came after McKee had previously confirmed with RIPEC that he would participate in the debate.

Greene did not say whether McKee had provided a reason for deciding once again to participate in the debate, and McKee’s office and his campaign could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.

The debate will take place May 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick and will include gubernatorial candidates Matt Brown, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea, Ashley Kalus and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

