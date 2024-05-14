McKee signs bill mandating RIDOT transparency on Washington Bridge repairs

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is now required to provide regular updates on the state of the Washington Bridge. Gov. Daniel J. McKee on May 10 signed into law legislation that mandates RIDOT provide monthly developments to both the General Assembly and the governor’s office that are also posted on the department’s website.

The legislation was sponsored by Senate Majority Whip

“This legislation ensures that everyone impacted by this situation – in the East Bay and across Rhode Island – receives timely, thorough information about the status of the bridge, the plans for its repair and replacement, the timeline involved and the steps being taken to alleviate traffic while work continues,” said Sen. Lawson. “These reports will not only inform the public but also provide necessary information for lawmakers and government officials to determine how best to provide relief to residents who have experienced such tremendous disruption to their lives and livelihoods, from improving temporary traffic patterns to supporting local businesses.”

Each RIDOT report must contain an updated timeline on the repair and replacement of the bridge, data on traffic patterns, including delays, accidents and vehicle breakdowns on the bridge, adjustments made to the traffic patterns over the bridge and along alternate routes, the health effects on residents near the Washington Bridge and an overview of the direct effects of the closure on streets and roads in both East Providence and Providence.

Also, each report needs to include an overview of costs related to the bridge, including the repair and replacement, overtime costs for traffic details, a list of consultants retained by RIDOT, updates related to any pending investigations and audits related to the bridge and answers to all questions submitted by the chairs of the House and Senate oversight committees.

The legislation also requires RIDOT to promptly report unexpected changes to the progress of repairing and replacing the Washington Bridge to the governor, the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House, rather than waiting until the next snapshot report is due.

“Aside from the terrible traffic and the significant damage to local businesses and quality of life, one of the most frustrating aspects of the bridge closure for residents has been the lack of clear and timely information surrounding the status of the Washington Bridge,” said Rep. Kazarian. “The public deserves transparency and accountability for this crisis that has upended their daily lives and this legislation will help deliver that to the residents of Rhode Island, while also ensuring that the rebuild of this bridge happens as quickly and as safely as possible.”

State officials in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge due to safety concerns related to structural failures. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026.

McKee’s administration estimates the cost to replace the westbound side of the bridge at more than $400 million.

Valarie J. Lawson, D-East Providence, and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence.