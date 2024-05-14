McKee signs bill mandating RIDOT transparency on Washington Bridge repairs

GOV. DANIEL J. McKee on May 10 signed into law legislation that mandates RIDOT provide monthly developments on the Washington Bridge to both the General Assembly and the governor’s office and posted on the department’s website.  PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is now required to provide regular updates on the state of the Washington Bridge.  Gov. Daniel J. McKee on May 10 signed into law legislation that mandates RIDOT provide monthly developments to both the General Assembly and the governor’s office that are also posted on the department’s website. 

