McKee signs into law $18M infusion to save Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE signs legislation on Wednesday establishing an $18 million fund to assist The Centurion Foundation in finalizing the acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. / COURTESY R.I. OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday signed legislation establishing an $18 million fund to assist The Centurion Foundation in finalizing the acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. “Keeping Fatima and Roger Williams open is my top priority – for both the communities these hospitals serve and the

