McKee unveils $180M energy relief package ahead of winter rate hike

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE on Wednesday announced a two-year, $180 million energy relief plan ahead of Rhode Island Energy's Oct. 1 rate hike. / AP FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced a two-year, $180 million relief package on Wednesday to lower energy costs for Rhode Islanders ahead of the Oct. 1 Rhode Island Energy winter rate hike. The governor also urged the R.I. Public Utilities Commission to adjust energy bill charges to produce a minimum of $25 million in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR