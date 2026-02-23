McKee urges residents to ‘stay home and stay safe’ as state responds to blizzard

Application Deadline is February 25th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

CRANSTON – State officials on Monday urged Rhode Island residents to keep of the roadways to prepare for what the administration they said could be a 72-hour response effort to the mammoth nor’easter that’s hammering the region. “We are going to make sure when we reopen, we reopen safely,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Monday

“We are going to make sure when we reopen, we reopen safely,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Monday from the R.I. Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Rhode Island State Police has called in additional troopers to continue monitoring the highways.

blizzard conditions throughout the state, bringing sustained 75 mile per hour high winds and more 2 feet of snow in many areas.

All airlines have cancelled all scheduled departing and arriving commercial flights at Rhode Island International Airport through 6:20 p.m. Monday and "may extend cancellations beyond that time depending on weather conditions and system wide operational considerations."

The National Weather Service's blizzard warning remains in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Some motorists are not heeding directives to stay off the roads and are hampering the response in many municipalities, said

There is now a “paralysis” on many roadways and municipal plows in many cities and towns are being stuck, requiring assistance from emergency response, he said.

The R.I. Department of Transportation has mobilized roughly 500 state and vendor plows and 60,000 tons of salt, though the continuing snowfall, downed trees and stranded vehicles has made road clearance more difficult, said interim RIDOT director Robert Rocchio.

“This is the real deal,” he said.

Asked why outgoing RIDOT director Peter Alviti, Jr., who is retiring Feb. 27, was not at the press conference, McKee said agency leadership was in “transition” and that Alviti was up to speed on the administration’s response.