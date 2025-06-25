McKee won’t sign $14.3B state budget plan; stops short of veto
Updated at 2:40 p.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 2:40 p.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
In response House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale said he agreed with McKee in principle that the approved budget includes too many tax and fee increases.
“I can’t ignore the fact that his own budget proposal in January was packed with similar increases and new taxes,” he said. “It is still unsustainable and ridiculously high.”
But the “well-known tax-and-spend Democrat,” said Chippendale, is responding to sagging polling numbers and the looming election.
“It is transparently political,” he said. “If he truly felt this budget was unacceptable and was acting on principle, he would have vetoed it, not staged a PR move. It takes genuine leadership to make the hard decisions to right-size our budget.”
House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Valarie J. Lawson issued a joint statement pushing back against McKee’s criticism of the approved spending plan. The leaders pointed out its bipartisan support and the months of public testimony they said highlighted “the ways in which the budget submitted in January did not address these priorities and included items that were simply unworkable.”
There were also “major miscalculations” by the administration of the funding needs for items such as public education as well as underfunded collective bargaining agreements inked with employee unions after McKee submitted his proposal.
“We were fortunate that an uptick in revenues was available to cover some of the shortfall,” they said. “But we could not deny that issues such as healthcare, transportation, and housing problems needed sustainable solutions, some of which came in the form of targeted revenue enhancements.”(UPDATE: Adds joint comment from Shekarchi and Lawson in 19th, 20th and 21st paragraphs.) Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be contacted at Allen@PBN.com.