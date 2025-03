Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $490,000 in February, a 9% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $575,000 in February, a 4.9% increase from one year prior.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $490,000 in February, a 9% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $575,000 in February, a 4.9% increase from one year prior.

In February, there were 2,136 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 4.2% increase from the prior year's 2,050. Also, there were 4,765 single-family home sales in the first two months of 2025, a 7% increase from 2024. The median single-family home sale price increased 5.5% on the same basis to $580,000.

“In a continuation of trends set at the end of 2024, the number of single-family home sales and the median sale price are both up slightly from a year before,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “The median home sale price is down $10,000 from January, which is usual for the month-over-month period. Looking at previous patterns, March should see a jump in both the number of sales and the median price versus February.”

In Bristol County, Mass., there were 205 single-family homes sold in February, up 6.8% year over year, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 61 in February, up 27.1% from 48 in February 2024. Sale prices for a condo in the area decreased 2.9% year over year to $330,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $511,000, a 4.3% increase year over year. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,108 condominiums sold in February, compared with 1,077 in February 2024 – a 2.9% increase.