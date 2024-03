Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $447,000 in February, a 4.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $548,250 in January, a 10% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

There were 2,042 single-family home sales in Massachusetts last month, same as February 2023.

“February was another record-setting month for median single-family home prices, as sales activity was flat on a year-over-year basis,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “A lack of inventory is the biggest factor driving these trends, and with fewer and fewer homes hitting the market, we can fully expect to see more recording-setting prices paired with a low sales volume in the coming months.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 48 in February, a 14.3% decrease from 42 in February 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 5% year over year to $340,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $490.000, a 6.5% increase year over year and a new all-time high for February.

Across the commonwealth, there were 1,076 condominiums sold in February 2024, compared to 1,017 in February 2023 – a 5.8% increase.

“Although condo sales increased 5.8% in February on a year-over-year basis, activity is still nowhere near what we saw even two or three years ago,” Norton continued. “Record high prices and high interest rates are likely a big factor in the long-term decline in activity, and prospective buyers shouldn’t expect much relief in the near future.”