Meet the Makers: Aspects soaring high after boom in demand for its birdfeeders

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ENVIRONMENTALLY CONCIOUS: In addition to its bird feeders and outdoor products being made in the United States, with all manufacturing taking place at its Warren facility, Aspects Inc. President Trisha A. Torres says the company takes environmental concerns into account, including avoiding chemical-based materials and using sustainable components such as polycarbonate plastic and ultraviolet stabilizers to ensure durable products. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
ENVIRONMENTALLY CONCIOUS: In addition to its bird feeders and outdoor products being made in the United States, with all manufacturing taking place at its Warren facility, Aspects Inc. President Trisha A. Torres says the company takes environmental concerns into account, including avoiding chemical-based materials and using sustainable components such as polycarbonate plastic and ultraviolet stabilizers to ensure durable products. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

(Editor’s note: This is the 45th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s ­unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.) In a sector that has experienced an ongoing surge in popularity this decade, Warren-based Aspects Inc., a manufacturer of

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