MEET THE MAKERS: Customer service, flexibility keep Fuller from getting boxed out among competitors

Like many 20th-century manufacturers in Rhode Island, Fuller Box Co. is the product of an era that earned the Ocean State a reputation as the jewelry manufacturing capital of the world.
But unlike Fuller, which makes custom jewelry boxes and other packaging materials, most companies that rode that wave are gone.
For Graham Fuller, the company’s vice president of business development, the “how” behind this survival is simple.
“Whatever [customers] need, we find a way to get it done,” he said, “so it’s beneficial for both of us, is the way I look at it. It helps us develop businesses and get other customers.”
Part of that mindset reflects a long-held company value, said Jon Backner, vice president and chief financial officer.
Clients “give you an idea, and then our job is to make it happen,” Backner said, starting with the brainstorming and design process. All products are made custom to order, from the company’s staple jewelry boxes to packaging for goods such as candy, board games, pet accessories and cosmetics.
But persisting amid the sector’s sweeping headwinds has required significant adaptations. Though business at Fuller was at a high in 1988, the regional and global sector was already showing signs of rapid decline as more manufacturing shifted to Asian countries.
Taking note of this trend, Fuller began outsourcing some of its manufacturing to Asia – a move that helped the company survive while U.S. jewelry manufacturers closed.
“The reason we’re here today is our customer service and the fact that at some point in the late ’90s, just before the millennium, you had to start importing,” said Tom Mercer, senior vice president of sales. “Those that weren’t importing, some went by the wayside. … Some of the major retailers forced us to start importing, and that piece of the business grew.”
Meanwhile, many of the approximately 250 box-manufacturing companies Fuller competed with shuttered.
“Today, you’re lucky if you have more than 20 box companies present,” Graham Fuller said. “There’s been a lot of consolidation in the industry – [businesses] acquiring other companies but not keeping the companies they acquired open.”
Meanwhile, the company maintained the machinery and facilities needed to locally manufacture any product that it usually imports from Asia, which gives Fuller Box an edge when customers need a job done quickly.
Clifton Fuller, Graham’s great-grandfather, launched the company in 1944 in North Attleborough, having observed that demand for jewelry packaging was on the rise. By 1979, the company had expanded its operations into Rhode Island, first in North Providence and Pawtucket before consolidating operations into its current facility in Central Falls in 1994. The company’s main office is still located in North Attleborough.
Like other manufacturers that echo Rhode Island’s history as a global jewelry capital, the company has downsized over the decades. Fuller Box employs a seasonal peak of 77 people today, down from more than 400 at its height in the 1980s.
Within the company’s approximately 76,000-square-foot Central Falls facility, where most of its U.S. manufacturing takes place, workers produce up to 50 million pieces per year.
[caption id="attachment_517201" align="aligncenter" width="1200"]
A CUT ABOVE: Die cutter Ricardo Sasbin works on the Heidelberg press at Fuller Box Co., a manufacturer of custom jewelry boxes and cases with locations in Central Falls and North Attleborough.
PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
Recently, the company has needed to show resilience in ways that go beyond an ever-changing economy. As employees started an early shift last October, a fire broke out in the company’s North Attleborough warehouse. The town’s fire department described the blaze as labor intensive, requiring an “aggressive interior attack” due to the building’s aged and wooden-frame structure.
But no one was hurt, and fire crews managed to contain the blaze to the building’s attic. A week later, company President Peter C. Fuller told Providence Business News that he expected operations to largely return to business as usual by the end of the month.
Looking forward, both the company and broader industry continue to face challenges. While demand ebbs and flows, Mercer said, no one at Fuller expects the industry to return to the success of decades past. And with gold and sterling silver prices at historic highs, the broader jewelry industry isn’t at its strongest by standards of the modern era.
In another adjustment, the company has reimagined how it structures its client base. Rather than working primarily with a handful of giant retailers, as the company did in the past, Fuller now serves a larger selection of small businesses.
“We used to have less customers but bigger customers,” Graham Fuller said.
“We’d rather have the mentality of we’d rather have 100 small ones than a large one,” Backner said. “You lose one, it’s easier to replace one than a big one.”
While jewelry boxes will remain a cornerstone of the business, company leaders are also looking to diversify the types of customers they work with, Graham Fuller said.
“The key is flexibility,” Mercer said. “What we’ve been able to do over the years is be flexible for our client base, and that’s what’s kept us going.”