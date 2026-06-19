Meet the Makers: Myrth Ceramics looks to scale up

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IN PROGRESS: Co-owner Eric Smallwood works with a product at tableware manufacturer Myrth Ceramics in East Providence. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
IN PROGRESS: Co-owner Eric Smallwood works with a product at tableware manufacturer Myrth Ceramics in East Providence. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

(Editor’s note: This is the 46th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.) Myrth Ceramics, founded in 2015 by Abigail and Eric Smallwood, began as a creative outlet for the couple

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