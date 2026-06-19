Meet the Makers: Myrth Ceramics looks to scale up

(Editor’s note: This is the 46th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.)
Myrth Ceramics, founded in 2015 by Abigail and Eric Smallwood, began as a creative outlet for the couple to unwind from their corporate careers.
With backgrounds in product design, they discovered their love for ceramics at a pottery studio in Boston’s South End in 2008, where they learned the science behind crafting ceramic products.
Driven by a desire to create unique pieces, the Smallwoods opened a 200-square-foot studio in Somerville, Mass., and dedicated their nights and weekends to building their brand.
Feeling ready to focus entirely on their business prompted a move to a larger warehouse, a 6,500-square-foot plant that was actually cheaper than their Somerville space.
The East Providence-based studio is one of the few remaining American manufacturers producing porcelain tableware entirely in-house.
The porcelain used in their creations contains grolleg, a type of kaolin comprised of flat, hexagonal particles. Abigail Smallwood likens each particle to a playing card, a spoke in a meticulous production process.
Using a roller jigger, they create even plates and bowls by compressing the clay under high pressure and velocity. This method aligns the grolleg particles into a dense structure, which fuses at 2,185 degrees Fahrenheit during the vitrification process, resulting in a strong, nonporous material resistant to chipping.
Every product begins with a specially designed white clay, tailored for durability.
Smallwood said that their products are designed to “look better the more you use them,” aiming for pieces that can become cherished heirlooms.
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UNIQUE PIECES: Pictured are different-sized mugs before being colored and receiving their finishing touches at Myrth Ceramics in East Providence.
PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS[/caption]
Developing a new glaze is an iterative process of testing and refining. It all begins with the meticulous work of weighing and mixing raw materials to create small test batches of liquid glaze – about half a pint – using lab scales measuring to one-tenth of a gram for pinpoint accuracy. They add powdered colorant to their white base recipes in increments of 1% of the batch, then dip a single porcelain tile into each of these sample glazes. This initial phase creates a sort of master color palette of glazed tiles.
“We design and handcraft everything in our studio and engineer our work to the same durability standards used by the restaurants that trust us to outfit their tables,” Smallwood said.
For more-intricate designs, slip casting is employed, utilizing custom plaster molds created through computer software and 3D printing.
Their restaurant clientele includes Oleana, Uchi, and Hai Hospitality – the latter being the James Beard Award-winning group known for its Japanese cuisine.
The rigorous testing and refining of their proprietary clay and glaze recipes are essential to their production. The process begins with weighing and mixing raw materials with precision, creating small test batches. Each glaze color is meticulously developed to ensure consistency and quality, a balance of silica, alumina and fluxes – key components that give the glaze its durability and glassy finish.
Creating a piece takes several days, as the ceramics undergo multiple kiln firings.
The Smallwoods are looking to expand their operations, aiming to hire a full staff to support their growing business.
“This is a great spot we can grow into over the next five years,” said Eric Smallwood.
However, there can be challenges, particularly in sourcing materials. The Smallwoods faced a significant setback two years ago when they encountered a shortage of petalite, a crucial ingredient in pottery and the production of electric-vehicle lithium batteries.
“This thing that has been in the pottery industry forever went away,” he said. “There was no availability. It’s like if you took an entire element off the periodic table.”
With their sights set on the future, Myrth Ceramics aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and increase its presence in both the hospitality and home markets.
“There is going to be a tipping point,” Smallwood said.
With their recent acquisition of a used roller jigger from a defunct company in New Hampshire, the company can create more diverse shapes and designs.
All square and rectangular pieces are done on the newly acquired press.
“It made us incredibly efficient,” Smallwood said. “Now we have the core of what we need to make things. The goal is to scale up and sell more and get our product out there.”
In May, the Smallwoods wanted a pale chartreuse in their porcelain collection that called to mind the first signs of springtime.
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FINISHED PRODUCT: Pictured is an assortment of different-colored porcelain plates made by East Providence manufacturer Myrth Ceramics.
PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS[/caption]
This led to “Ume,” the first Studio Edition glaze.
“We kept trying to get to a color where you genuinely couldn’t tell which way it leaned, where the ambiguity was the point,” Abigail Smallwood said. “Studio Edition glazes are different. They’re colors we develop that belong to a specific moment.”
As a handcrafted molded product, slight variations in size, color and finish are inherent and celebrated, making each piece unique, she said.
“We call these subtle differences ‘signs of life,’ as they are evidence of the human that made each piece, and they are a signature of the high-quality, artisanal process,” she said.