Middletown child care center pays $7K to settle ADA complaint

MIDDLETOWN – A local child care center will pay $7,000 to settle allegations it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act for disenrolling an autistic student from its program, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Monday. The Fresh Start Learning Center also agreed to implement new nondiscriminatory policies, practices and procedures for children…