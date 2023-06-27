MinuteClinic agrees to improve accessibility for deaf patients in DOJ settlement

PROVIDENCE – MinuteClinic LLC, the health care provider operating inside CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, agreed to settle allegations that it failed to provide proper interpretation services for deaf and hearing-impaired individuals during their appointments, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.

An investigation by Cunha’s office revealed that MinuteClinic failed to provide a patient with requested American Sign Language interpretation. As a result, she was not able to effectively communicate with MinuteClinic personnel during her medical appointments, the probe concluded.

The investigation also found that MinuteClinic’s website directed hearing-impaired patients to contact a patient support line to obtain an ASL interpreter for visits. On at least six other occasions, when individuals called that number to request an ASL interpreter for an upcoming appointment, representatives who answered the phone did not assist them with scheduling an interpreter.

“Interactions with health care providers as we make crucial decisions about treatment and care are among the most personal interactions we have in life,” Cunha said. “And the most basic part of that interaction is being able to communicate effectively with your health care provider. Providers have an obligation under the Americans with Disabilities Act to eliminate obstacles to access for those with disabilities, and I am pleased that, with today’s agreement, MinuteClinic is taking appropriate steps to ensure that those barriers are eliminated for users of CVS stores across the country.”

Per the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, MinuteClinic will revise its policies and procedures for requesting, providing and tracking requests for qualified interpreters at all of its 11,000 locations.

MinuteClinic will also train staff on ASL policies, and post notices at its locations and website informing patients of the means and methods by which to request auxiliary aids and services, free of charge. MinuteClinic will also pay $5,000 to the complainant.

Representatives from MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy could not be reached for comment.