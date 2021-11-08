Miriam Hospital physician elected president of American College of Gastroenterology

PROVIDENCE – A Miriam Hospital physician was elected to lead the American College of Gastroenterology, which represents over 17,000 gastroenterologists and other digestive disease specialists.

Dr. Samir A. Shah, the chief of gastroenterology at Miriam Hospital, will lead the medical association for a 2021-2022 term.

Shah officially began his tenure as president of the American College of Gastroenterology in late October during the organization’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course, which was held in Las Vegas.

Though new to the presidential role, Shah has served in “significant roles on a number of committees” for over 20 years, according to the ACG, including a 17-year tenure on the Practice Management Committee beginning in 2000.

Shah joined the ACG’s board of trustees in 2013.

As president, Shah will direct the organization’s programming, including continuing medical education, patient-related skills, health policy issues, clinical investigations and activities related to state and national medical affairs.

In a statement, Shah praised the ACG as a “professional home” for all in clinical gastroenterology.

“If an immigrant son of immigrants from India and Kenya can become president of the ACG, the ACG is clearly open to all,” Shah said, “and a place where anyone can and will thrive,”

In addition to his work with Miriam Hospital, Shah is also a clinical professor of medicine at Brown University’s Alpert Medical School and partner with the Lifespan and Brown-affiliated private practice group Gastroenterology Associates Inc.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.