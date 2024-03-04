Miriam Hospital’s Barrett named Career Achiever in PBN’s Health Care Heroes Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Ann Barrett, the director of nursing resources at The Miriam Hospital, has been chosen as the Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ 2024 Health Care Summit & Health Care Heroes Awards program.

Barrett began her career at the Lifespan Corp.-owned hospital in Providence as a student nurse and remained in clinical practice for a decade. In her time there, she proposed and created the director fellowship role, which allowed the candidate to develop fiscal acumen within the nursing and health care setting – with Barrett serving as mentor and coach.

Barrett’s career also saw her serve in multiple nursing roles, including nurse manager, nursing quality analyst and staff development specialist.

Barrett is one of 15 honorees selected for this year’s program across 12 different main categories. In the program’s second year, the honorees were chosen from a pool of applicants and are recognized for their work and making a difference in the health care sector in both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Honorees will be recognized during PBN’s annual Health Care Summit on April 4 at 9 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown. Profiles of the honorees will be published in a special section part of the April 12-25 print edition of PBN.

The other honorees, and their categories, are:

ACHIEVEMENT IN HEALTH CARE PREVENTION

Michele Cornwell, CareLink Inc. lead wellness clinician

HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATOR – EMERGENCY SERVICES

Bethany Gingerella, Westerly Hospital emergency department nurse manager

HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATOR – SENIOR CARE

Richard Gamache, Aldersbridge Communities CEO

HEALTH CARE EDUCATOR

Kyle McInnis, Providence College School of Nursing and Health Sciences dean

MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDER/ADVOCATE

Julio Sabater, Sabater Laboratory for Psychological Innovations Inc. founder, owner and CEO

NURSE PRACTITIONER/PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Nancy Stone, Community College of Rhode Island nursing professor

NURSE

Maria Chionchio, Children’s Friend & Service registered nurse

PHARMACIST

Ginger Lemay, University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy clinical professor and community pharmacy program director

PHYSICIAN

Dr. Jeffrey Dodge , Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation/Rhode Island Mission of Mercy dentist

VOLUNTEER

Wilma Smith, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Pawtucket-Central Falls Health Equity Zone resident ambassador

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Elida Hernandez, Joy Home Care Inc. CEO and president

A buffet breakfast will be served at the summit, which will feature a panel of health experts and business leaders discussing the latest trends within the health care sector. Topics to be discussed include the role of technology and innovation improving health care outcomes, is Rhode Island making headway with the opioid crisis, and health care affordability and controlling health care costs.

Participating panelists will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the event cost $85 and can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

Care New England Health System is the presenting sponsor for the PBN 2024 Health Care Summit & health Care Heroes Awards program. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, PACE Organization of Rhode Island and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health Co., are partner sponsors.

