Monetary support from 401Gives Day a game-changer for Foster Forward

FOSTER FORWARD, an East Providence-based nonprofit that supports the welfare of fostered youths, raised $233,590 on 401Gives Day this year.
EAST PROVIDENCE – On Wednesday, Lisa Guillette and her staff at Foster Forward spent the day trying to catch their breath, and for good reason. It was for the amount of time they’ve spent both seeking contributions during 401Gives Day on April 1-2 and for counting the exorbitant amount of money that has come into

