Morgan Goulet Joins Husch Blackwell’s Providence Office

Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that Morgan Goulet has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in its Providence office. Goulet has well over a decade of experience in consulting with healthcare providers on mission-critical areas of healthcare law and operations, including regulatory compliance, internal investigations, public and legislative affairs, and litigation.

Goulet arrives at Husch Blackwell after serving as Senior Legal Counsel with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), where he most recently helped to craft the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate requirement.