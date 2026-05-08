Most-read stories on PBN.com, April 2026

1. PBN names 2026 Best Places to Work honorees
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 21. Sixty-eight honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2026 Best Places to Work Awards Program. Each of the companies and organizations recognized in this year’s program, now in its 21st year, was judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. tinyurl.com/bdda78f4
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PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON[/caption]
2. Group led by Paolino purchases struggling Providence Place mall
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 29. An investment group led by downtown developer Joseph R. Paolino Jr. on April 30 won court approval to purchase Providence Place mall for $133 million. Attorney W. Mark Russo, who was appointed a permanent receiver of the financially struggling retail outlet in November 2024, recommended the mall’s purchase by an investment group made up of Paolino Properties LP with mall development company Pyramid Management Group and alternative asset manager DW Partners, both based in New York. tinyurl.com/4d6u7kn4
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COURTESY MARGO COOK AND RENEE COHEN[/caption]
3. URI board chair, spouse give $2.1M for new scholarship; latest in major gifts
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 21. Margo Cook, founding chair of the University of Rhode Island board of trustees, and her spouse, Renee Cohen, have given URI $2.1 million to create the Cook-Cohen Scholars Program, a new endowed scholarship that will provide full four-year awards to top students from across the country and around the world. tinyurl.com/2u3ekumh
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PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
4. THE BIG BUY-IN: What’s the story behind the millionaire snapping up R.I. restaurants?
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: APRIL 10. Over the last five years, Heritage Group co-founder and CEO Nicholas Schorsch has purchased 24 restaurants, two inns and a mix of catering services, food trucks and retail operations throughout Rhode Island. The company expects to bring in $155 million in revenue by year’s end, up from just $2 million in 2023. tinyurl.com/ycz5be3d
5. United Way of Rhode Island’s Nicolato, Sincere Multiservice Inc.’s Martinez among PBN’s Business Women Awards honorees
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 10. United Way of Rhode Island Inc. CEO and President Cortney Nicolato has been named the Career Achievement winner in Providence Business News’ 2026 Business Women Awards Program, headlining a group of 32 honorees, including this year’s Outstanding Mentor, Sharlyn Martinez, founder and CEO of Sincere Multiservice Inc. tinyurl.com/247cmfk9
6. McKee’s cruise ship fee proposal creating a storm in Newport
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 3. tinyurl.com/3encnr2j
7. General Assembly, business leaders spar over millionaires tax at Chamber luncheon
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 15. tinyurl.com/yczwdkw3
8. Kent Hospital to commence $97M expansion this month
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 10. tinyurl.com/ymuhc2ce
9. Women & Infants recognized as top U.S. hospital for perinatal care
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 5. tinyurl.com/yn4ed3p6
10. Leaning on fewer people for more revenue is risky for R.I.
POSTED ONLINE: APRIL 27. tinyurl.com/mudvxxmf