Most-read stories on PBN.com, June 2025

1. PBN announces 2025 40 Under Forty honorees
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 2. Forty young professionals were selected as the winners of Providence Business News’ 21st annual 40 Under Forty Awards program. The honorees, which will be recognized July 17 at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, were chosen based on their career success and involvement in their communities. tinyurl.com/5n8azb3f
2. Roger Williams Medical Center opens R.I.’s first myeloma cancer therapy site
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 1. The Roger Williams Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program recently announced it is the state’s only center offering a new cell therapy for adult patients with multiple myeloma. tinyurl.com/2hj6xfsc
3. Molar Express initiative expands to Blackstone Valley
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 1. Federal, state and local leaders recently celebrated the Molar Express initiative’s expansion into the Blackstone Valley. The Molar Express is a nonprofit collaboration launched in 2007 that offers dental services to Rhode Island youths, most of whom rely on Medicaid and struggle to access dental care. tinyurl.com/4bduy22m
4. Tanner says leaving Commerce her idea: ‘I presented a plan, [McKee] accepted it’
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 3. Elizabeth M. Tanner, who has led the R.I. Commerce Corp. since June 2022, is leaving the quasi-government agency, effective July 4, to serve as executive director for a new nonprofit created by the administration of Gov. Daniel J. McKee in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. tinyurl.com/4b5wt3rr
5. 3-point turn pays off for United Parking
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: JUNE 6. It’s been 20 years since Kenneth Zorabedian started United Parking LLC in 2005. He started the business with only $1,500, but he eventually was able to purchase a few parking lots. In the two decades since launching, the company has employed more than 500 people in Rhode Island. tinyurl.com/habfkztv
6. Former Hendricken teacher ordered to pay $1.5M in damages in alleged whistleblower case
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 20. tinyurl.com/4wz5kwcz
7. ACLU sues Smithfield School District for blocking social media pages from resident
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 9. tinyurl.com/2byczkcb
8. PBN recognizes 2025 Best Places to Work in loud, festive environment
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 13. tinyurl.com/3b5w644z
9. Atlantic Mills has new owner
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 17. tinyurl.com/8m3t5puh
10. 5 R.I. companies named to 2025 Fortune 500 list
POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 4. tinyurl.com/mhbarxde