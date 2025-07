Most-read stories on PBN.com, June 2025

POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 2. Forty young professionals were selected as the winners of Providence Business News’ 21st annual 40 Under Forty Awards program. The honorees, which will be recognized July 17 at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, were chosen based on their career success and involvement in their communities. tinyurl.com/5n8azb3f [caption id="attachment_499247" align="alignright" width="107"] PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 1. The Roger Williams Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program recently announced it is the state’s only center offering a new cell therapy for adult patients with multiple myeloma. tinyurl.com/2hj6xfsc [caption id="attachment_499248" align="alignleft" width="110"] COURTESY DELTA DENTAL OF RHODE ISLAND[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 1. Federal, state and local leaders recently celebrated the Molar Express initiative’s expansion into the Blackstone Valley. The Molar Express is a nonprofit collaboration launched in 2007 that offers dental services to Rhode Island youths, most of whom rely on Medicaid and struggle to access dental care. tinyurl.com/4bduy22m [caption id="attachment_499249" align="alignright" width="116"] PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 3. Elizabeth M. Tanner, who has led the R.I. Commerce Corp. since June 2022, is leaving the quasi-government agency, effective July 4, to serve as executive director for a new nonprofit created by the administration of Gov. Daniel J. McKee in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. tinyurl.com/4b5wt3rr [caption id="attachment_499250" align="alignleft" width="110"] PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]PUBLISHED IN PRINT: JUNE 6. It’s been 20 years since Kenneth Zorabedian started United Parking LLC in 2005. He started the business with only $1,500, but he eventually was able to purchase a few parking lots. In the two decades since launching, the company has employed more than 500 people in Rhode Island. tinyurl.com/habfkztv POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 20. tinyurl.com/4wz5kwcz POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 9. tinyurl.com/2byczkcb POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 13. tinyurl.com/3b5w644z POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 17. tinyurl.com/8m3t5puh POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 4. tinyurl.com/mhbarxde