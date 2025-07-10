Mount Hope Bridge closing temporarily in August for resurfacing

This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

BRISTOL

– The Mount Hope Bridge will close temporarily for several days in August for resurfacing, weather permitting, according to the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

The bridge – a major connection point between Bristol and Portsmouth over Mount Hope Bay – will be shut down to traffic at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, and will reopen on Monday, Aug. 18 at 5 a.m.

During this time, the bridge will be closed to all crossings, including emergency vehicles, according to RITBA.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we get this work done,” said Lori Caron Silveira, RITBA executive director. “We know that everyone will welcome a smoother ride over the bridge and hope that the advance notice will help people make their plans to seek alternate routes for that weekend. We have been working closely with leaders and first responders in Bristol and Portsmouth and are ready to address challenges as they arise.”

The new road surface will be milled with an ultra-thin bonded overlay from curb to curb. The new surface is expected to last approximately five years.

he project will be rescheduled to September if there is severe weather.

The Mount Hope Bridge was opened in 1929 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. It is one of three bridges that connect Aquidneck Island to the rest of Rhode Island.