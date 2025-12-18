Narragansett home sells for $6.6M, 2nd highest on Ocean Road for 2025 

NARRAGANSETT – A 6,500-square-foot oceanside home that was constructed in Narragansett about six years ago recently sold for $6.6 million, making this the second highest sale on Ocean Road in Narragansett for 2025, according to Compass, citing records kept by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 1044 Ocean Road home contains five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and the property comes with more than two acres of land, according to Compass, which represented both sides of the transaction.

According to Compass, the waterfront home is situated on approximately 2.06 acres and contains about 6,508 square feet of living space. The real estate firm said large windows are featured throughout the home to provide ocean views from as many interior rooms as possible.

Compass said the home includes a first-floor primary bedroom suite, additional en-suite bedrooms on the upper level, a family room with access to a deck, and a bonus room with a full bathroom. The real estate firm also noted that dual laundry rooms are located on both the first and second floors.

The kitchen includes a large island and appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero, including a cooktop, double ovens, refrigerator, warming drawer, and wine refrigerator, according to Compass. The real estate firm also said the recently finished lower level includes additional living space and a gym area.

Outdoor amenities include a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor shower, a pool cabana with a fireplace, and an outdoor kitchen, according to Compass. The real estate firm said the property also includes a patio and an open porch.

According to Compass and Narragansett’s online property tax evaluation database, the home is equipped with hydro-air heating, a whole-house generator rated at 20 kilowatts, an alarm system, an irrigation system, natural gas service, town water and sewer connections, and underground utilities.

The Ocean Road home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $6.02 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 2.06 acres of waterfront land alone were valued to be worth $2.26 million, according to the online database.

Lindsey Davitt, of the Lila Delman Compass office in Jamestown, represented the sellers in this transaction. Nick Felicetti, of Compass’ Charlestown office, represented the buyers in this transaction.

“The home was originally built by my father’s company, Davitt Design Build, so it’s always an honor to sell one of his designs,” Davitt said. “It was such a privilege to represent the sellers.”

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the Ocean Road home was sold by Barbara St. John and Scott St. John. The Narragansett property was purchased by RIMACEE LLC, a limited liability company based in Johnston, with Joseph Ackaway serving as its authorized resident agent, according to corporate filings published online by the Division of Business Services at the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.