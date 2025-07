This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has acquired AccessIT Group, a Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., AccessIT offers a full range of advanced security services that assist organizations with the design, procurement, implementation and operation of their security infrastructure. Founded

Nautic said it acquisition will enable AccessIT to expand the reach of its capabilities, enhance its offerings and support a broader range of organizations, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to partner with AccessIT Group and support its continued growth in the cybersecurity sector,” said Shahan Zafar, managing director at Nautic Partners. “AccessIT has built a reputation as a trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, with a deep commitment to helping clients navigate complex security challenges.”

AccessIT co-founder David Hark, who has been leading the company for two decades, will retire. Co-founder Joe Luciano will continue in his role as CEO.

“Joining the Nautic portfolio marks an exciting new chapter for AccessIT Group,” Luciano said. “Nautic’s partnership will provide the resources and support needed to accelerate our growth and expand our services while we continue to serve our valued existing clients. We look forward to collaborating with the Nautic team and leveraging their experience to scale our business, pursue new opportunities, and further strengthen the value we provide to our customers.”

DC Advisory served as financial adviser to AccessIT Group and Morrison Cohen served as legal counsel. Troutman Pepper Locke served as legal counsel to Nautic Partners in the transaction.