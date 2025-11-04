Navigant Credit Union treats 800 R.I. military families to free day of racing, games

SMITHFIELD – More than 800 military service members, veterans and their families packed R1 Indoor Karting in Lincoln on Nov. 1 for a free Family Fun Day hosted by Navigant Credit Union and Operation Stand Down Rhode Island.

The event came as the state and country prepare to mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Navigant rented out the entire facility for the event, offering go-karting, games and entertainment at no cost to attendees.

The credit union partnered with Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, the state’s primary nonprofit serving homeless and at-risk veterans, to organize the celebration and support local military families.

“Navigant Credit Union is proud to support Operation Stand Down and the incredible work they do to uplift Rhode Island’s veterans and active-duty military families,” said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Hosting last weekend’s Family Fun Day was one small gesture of gratitude to Rhode Islanders who have given us so much – not only through their service to our country, but through their continued contributions to our neighborhood and local economy.”

The outing was part of Navigant’s annual slate of philanthropic events, the credit union said.

Past stops have included a 2023 event at Roger Williams Park Zoo supporting Foster Forward, a 2024 block party in Woonsocket benefiting Connecting for Children & Families, and a 2025 return to the zoo to support the Boys & Girls Club.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.