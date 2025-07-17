Nearly 5 acres of waterfront land in Bristol sells for $3.5M

BRISTOL – A nearly 5-acre parcel of waterfront land recently sold for $3.5 million, making it the second-highest land sale statewide so far in 2025, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The sale of the 367 Poppasquash Road property is also the highest land sale in Bristol County since 2015, said Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers in the deal.

Located in the private association of luxury residences known as Poppasquash Point, this 4.9-acre parcel includes a six-yacht deep-water dock and a boat house, the real estate firm said.

The property also has a 100-square-foot wooden deck next to the water dock, according to property records.

The property comes with a 270-degree panoramic view of Narragansett Bay, framed by Bristol Harbor to the north, historic downtown Bristol to the east and a yachting channel to the south, stretching to the tip of Newport, according to Mott & Chace.

The property was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.76 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The town’s evaluation takes into account the boat house on the property, a small, 1½-story cottage-style home built in 1950, which was valued to be worth $84,300.

The buyers in this transaction were represented by Gregory Arakelian, sales associate for Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by David Huberman and Tina Wiley, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the land was sold by David Force and Nancy Stratton, of Bristol, and it was purchased by 367 Poppa LLC, a limited liability company based in Miami Beach, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.