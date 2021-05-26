NEIT to launch College of Health Sciences

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology this summer will launch a College of Health Sciences inside the technical college’s main campus.

The school on Tuesday said the new college will be housed in 50,000 square feet of space. Learning areas will be equipped with nursing and surgical simulation labs, surgical suites, rehabilitation centers and the latest medical equipment in the health care industry.

Classes will be delivered via an interdisciplinary, team approach. Students will be participating in learning within their respective field of studies, as well as collaborating with peers in other health sciences programs to provide training for the best patient outcomes, New England Tech said.

New England Tech Executive Vice President Scott Freund told Providence Business News on Wednesday that the College of Health Sciences is a brand-new approach that will include the college’s current health science academic programs. He said this is the first time in the school’s 80-year history that it will integrate a group of similar programs and begin teaching in “an interdisciplinary manner.”

“Nurses, respiratory care and physical therapists are going to learn side by side in simulated lab environments,” Freund said, also noting New England Tech will create a dedicated administrative staff and advisory board for the College of Health Sciences to help guide selecting new programs for the new college.

Freund also said New England Tech is planning to hire a new dean as part of the administrative structure.

More than 500 students are currently enrolled in New England Tech’s existing health and science programs. By the fall term, he expects enrollment for the College of Health Sciences to increase to about 750 students. Classes in more than 15 health sciences majors are currently being offered at New England Tech, with two offerings being launched this year, Freund said. He said New England Tech expects to expand another three to five offerings over the next year.

“While we haven’t finalized all the new programs, we know we’re going to expand in the different nursing offerings that we have,” Freund said. “We’re also going to launch graduate certificate credentials.”

He said the current College of Health Sciences space for students cost the technical college $20 million to put together. The new college will expand over the next year with a new entrance, classroom space and offices to accommodate the anticipated growth there, Freund said, noting the expansion is expected to cost between $2 million and $3 million.

Among the associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate programs offered through New England Tech’s College of Health Sciences are nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, surgical technology, respiratory care, health science, medical assisting and administration, medical laboratory technology, paramedic technology, health care management and rehabilitation sciences.

The college also partners with health care facilities across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to offer students real-world experience, New England Tech said. In a statement, New England Tech President Richard I. Gouse said the College of Health Sciences will be committed to serve as a partner and be a leader in health care education.

“Our well-credentialed faculty are experts in their field and share their extensive knowledge with each student,” Gouse said. “We look forward to the opportunity to not only continue but to also expand upon our health sciences offerings as we provide our graduates with the knowledge and technical skills they need to make positive contributions to the healthcare industry.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.