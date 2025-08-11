NEMIC partners with MEDevice Boston to host 2025 International Pitch Reception

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center has partnered with MEDevice Boston to organize an international pitch reception.

The event, dubbed MEDevice Boston + NEMIC International Pitch Reception, is scheduled to take place Sept. 30 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

At least 15 companies, both national and international, will showcase their solutions for life science issues. The companies will conduct three-minute pitches. After the presentations, there will be a networking session in which attendees can connect with founders, investors and industry leaders.

“NEMIC is thrilled to bring our expertise in early-stage innovation and startup acceleration to the heart of Boston’s medical device community,” said Aidan Petrie, co-founder and managing partner of the medical innovation center, which is based in Providence. “This partnership with MEDevice Boston strengthens our shared mission to support the next generation of med-tech founders and connect them directly with the people who can help bring their innovations to market.”

- Advertisement -

This year’s event will include pitches for surgical devices, diagnostics, digital health solutions and wearable technologies, among others.

Attendees can register online for the event.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.