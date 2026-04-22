Neronha announces findings, corrective measures following Smithfield High hazing incident

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has concluded a civil rights investigation into Smithfield Public Schools, finding the district failed to appropriately respond to a 2025 hazing incident involving alleged antisemitic harassment of a freshman student at Smithfield High School.

The investigation stemmed from a September 2025 incident in which senior members of the school’s football team reportedly locked a ninth grade teammate in a locker room bathroom, sprayed him with a chemical substance and directed antisemitic slurs at him. The R.I. Office of the Attorney General determined the district did not take timely or effective steps to investigate the incident, protect the student, or prevent a potentially hostile environment at the school.

According to the findings, the district struggled to conduct a proper initial investigation and failed to follow its own disciplinary policies. Officials did not adequately document interviews, make clear factual findings, or communicate disciplinary outcomes to all parties. The investigation also concluded the district failed to fully address the student’s rights, including neglecting to implement a safety plan when the involved students were allowed to return to the football team.

The attorney general’s office also found the district did not sufficiently assess whether its actions contributed to a broader hostile environment for students of shared Jewish ancestry or ethnicity, raising concerns under state law and Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act.

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“Our children deserve to grow up without fear of violence and discrimination,” Neronha said in a statement, adding that schools should be places where students feel safe and supported.

As part of a resolution approved by the Smithfield School Committee, the district agreed to a series of corrective measures aimed at preventing similar incidents. The agreement requires the district to review and revise its policies addressing bullying, harassment and retaliation; provide training for administrators, teachers, coaches and staff; and implement age-appropriate programming for students focused on preventing antisemitic discrimination.

Additional measures include administering a voluntary school climate survey, developing a formal protocol to ensure victims’ rights during investigations, and submitting quarterly progress reports to the attorney general’s office. The resolution will remain in effect through at least August 2027 or until all requirements are met.

The attorney general’s office said the agreement reflects the district’s commitment to improving its handling of discrimination and ensuring safer school environments.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.