PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has joined a lawsuit with 21 other attorneys general to stop the U.S. Department of Agriculture from implementing neweligibility guidance that could cut off food assistance for thousands of lawful permanent residents.

The guidance, issued by USDA on Oct. 31 under President's Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill,” narrowed eligibility for non-citizen groups. The lawsuit, filed Nov. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, claims the agency illegally declared that all humanitarian entrants would remain permanently ineligible, even after becoming lawful permanent residents.

Neronha said the legal move underscores the urgency of protecting families relying on SNAP, especially as the holiday season approaches.

“Removing SNAP eligibility, with zero notice, from non-citizens who lawfully reside here is antithetical to our American values," Neronha said. "I look forward to a day that our federal government doesn’t directly contradict our collective ideals but until then, we continue the fight.”

The lawsuit comes amid wider SNAP disruptions nationwide due to the federal government shutdown, which has threatened to halt benefits for millions of Americans, including nearly 150,000 Rhode Islanders, Neronha said.

The legal challenge specifically targets USDA guidance that bars certain legal immigrants –including refugees and asylum recipients – from receiving benefits even after they obtain green cards. The coalition argued the policy violates federal law. Federal statutes clearly make these groups eligible once they meet standard program requirements, according to the suit.

The coalition also said USDA misapplied its own rules, including a 120-day window states are normally given to implement new guidance, exposing states to potential financial penalties for errors caused by the agency’s abrupt memo.

Last week, Neronha and the coalition formally demanded that the administration clarify or withdraw the guidance. However, the agency did not respond, the coalition noted.

Joining Neronha in the lawsuit were the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.