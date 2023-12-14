Neronha, RIDOH move forward with Centurion’s proposed purchase of CharterCARE

AFTER GETTING delayed twice because of incomplete applications, The Centurion Foundation’s attempt to purchase CharterCARE Health Partners from Prospect Medical Holdings is now one step closer to reality. Pictured is Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, which is owned by CharterCARE. / COURTESY OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL
PROVIDENCE – After getting delayed twice because of incomplete applications, The Centurion Foundation’s attempt to purchase CharterCARE Health Partners from Prospect Medical Holdings is now one step closer to reality. On Thursday, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of the R.I. Department of Health – leaders of the two…


