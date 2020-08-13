New Construction in Narragansett sells for $3.1M

NARRAGANSETT – A newly constructed home on 1 acre of oceanfront property sold recently for $3.1 million, according to the builder, Davitt Design Build Inc.

The 3,500-square-foot home is at 1028 Ocean Road. It is located in the Fort Greene private development. Completed this year, the single-family house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It also has an 18-foot-by-30-foot heated, saltwater pool, a spa, an outdoor shower and a private path to the beach.

HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate represented both the buyer and the seller.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.