New England Donor Services reports record-high organ transplants, tissue recovery in 2025

PROVIDENCE – New England Donor Services announced a record-breaking number of organ transplants in 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year of growth in this metric.

Last year, the nonprofit coordinated organ donations from 640 deceased donors, which resulted in 1,692 transplants.

The organization reports that it also coordinated the recovery of donated tissue from 1,861 donors, which was another record high.

The organization, based in Waltham, Mass., coordinates organ donations throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and the eastern counties of Vermont and Bermuda. The nonprofit reports that it has increased organ donations from regional donors by 65% since 2020.

“Because of donors, courageous families and the unwavering dedication of NEDS’ staff, generosity becomes legacy and hope lives on for thousands of transplant recipients,” said Alexandra K. Glazier, CEO and president of New England Donor Services, “turning loss into healing and the gift of donation into life.”

The organization screens referrals from throughout the region and arranges donations to more than 200 hospitals.

