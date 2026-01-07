New England Tech announces new building for trades education

NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE of Technology announced they will be constructing a major campus expansion aimed at addressing growing regional and national demand for skilled trades workers. / COURTESY NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

EAST GREENWICH – New England Institute of Technology announced plans Wednesday to build a $40 million Innovation Center for Building Sciences, a major campus expansion aimed at addressing growing regional and national demand for skilled trades workers. The 53,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the school’s East Greenwich campus, with groundbreaking expected in spring 2026

